Letter to the editor: So many things to assimilate

So many things to try and assimilate, that we’ll just have to put them all on the line and see if we can make sense out of any of it!
Notice how all of a sudden visitors from outer space are into our lives again? It has been years since we were first notified that there were these space ships just hanging around and when you honed in on them, suddenly they disappeared. I think that was about when our country started using the Nevada desert as a testing ground for the A bomb and other strategic weaponry for the war. Surely we did see some curious things and wondered.
Now all of a sudden our Vice President has “finally” visited the border and “we hope” was thoroughly disgusted like we all are. Well, it has only been 93 days since she promised, but she didn’t seem very impressed and actually said that it was coming along “as they had planned.” She flew into El Paso and I do not think that is where the immigration process begins, but if she got near the Rio Grande, she probably got the whole idea.
And the President stated that the trouble in the inner cities was going to be taken care of. Not sure if that means he’ll be there personally with a mask and a banner, but it was sure good news for a lot of people. Summer is a time to celebrate the cool evenings, not look for the fun of burning down a business or randomly killing anyone on the streets.
And of course, we have all heard what our status is in this scheme of things. We are the wonderful state that one of our border states wants to become part of, really, it is in the news. Didn’t we all decide not to tell anyone that we were a great place to live? Now look what has happened. We’ll just have to be extremely careful, like maybe talk in whispers, so no one can understand us, or did we just have enough of that recently?
Sue Child, Rupert
