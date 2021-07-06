Letter to the editor: So many things to assimilate

So many things to try and assimilate, that we’ll just have to put them all on the line and see if we can make sense out of any of it!

Notice how all of a sudden visitors from outer space are into our lives again? It has been years since we were first notified that there were these space ships just hanging around and when you honed in on them, suddenly they disappeared. I think that was about when our country started using the Nevada desert as a testing ground for the A bomb and other strategic weaponry for the war. Surely we did see some curious things and wondered.

Now all of a sudden our Vice President has “finally” visited the border and “we hope” was thoroughly disgusted like we all are. Well, it has only been 93 days since she promised, but she didn’t seem very impressed and actually said that it was coming along “as they had planned.” She flew into El Paso and I do not think that is where the immigration process begins, but if she got near the Rio Grande, she probably got the whole idea.