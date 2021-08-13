Letter to the Editor: Idaho needs oversight on wolves

This week we learned from a recent report obtained from Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) by wildlife advocates shows just how far the war on wolves has gone. Eight wolf pups, at most 8 weeks old, were brutally killed in north Idaho in April in or near their den. From January 1 of this year to June 17, 2021, 195 wolves, including another litter of pups, have been killed by various means. They were killed in traps, as part of the “general hunt,” gunned from aircraft, and some were killed by “other means.” This is the cruelty that is being displayed by Idaho Fish and Game and Wildlife Services at the behest of the livestock industry. Contractors, trappers and hunters have set up a nasty and corrupt system in which they may receive a bounty of up to $1,000 provided by the Foundation for Wildlife Management. The funds for this sale of wolves were provided by IDFG’s challenge grant program.