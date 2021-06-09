Letter to the editor: Dam breaching

Having kept up with the news about the idea of breaching the dams for the sake of saving the Salmon population in our "Idaho Grain Producers Magazine," I have appreciated the forthright comments by the Executive Director, Stacey Satterlee in their Spring Issue this year. She had really dug into the evaluation of all the ramifications of this disturbing notion!

Recently we were informed that Senator Simpson was to be in our area for meetings concerning this topic. I elected to attend the meeting at the Courthouse in Rupert and was pleased to see a really good group of young people in attendance. All were more educated in the use of hydroelectric than I was and they were all against the breaching of the dams.

The Senator gave some interesting things to think about taking the place of the dams. all of these were somewhere in the future, like 10 years from now we could possibly have a "huge battery" that could supply the need for electricity. The people in attendance were not impressed. I think everyone there stood for the count of who were not in favor of any dam breaching!