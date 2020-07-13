Letter to editor: Thank you for wearing a face mask

I am writing to thank all the people in the Magic Valley, customers and employees alike, who wear face masks in the stores. I truly appreciate them doing that. Thank you! Of course, not many people are wearing masks, and while I totally respect their right to do that, I would like to point out that in times past, when this nation was fighting wars, Americans made sacrifices for the good of the nation. Some made the ultimate sacrifice on the battlefields, while others stayed at home and made sacrifices, large and small, that still benefited the nation as a whole. We are now fighting a national Pandemic, and I make a very small contribution by wearing a mask and trying to social distance. Do I find it inconvenient? Yes, but I wear the mask not only for myself, but for my mom and my father-in-law who are both in their 90’s. I wear it for members of my family who have health issues. I wear it for the people in the community that I don’t even know who need that protection. I wear the mask to hopefully keep at bay the possibility of more shutdowns in our community