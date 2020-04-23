Letter to editor: Support Christy Zito

Christy Zito has served Idahoans as state representative from legislative district 23 for the last 4 years. She has proven herself as an intelligent, dedicated lawmaker who has never wavered in her support of the constitution and bill of rights.

Christy has many achievements as a lawmaker; among them being a champion for the unborn and 2nd amendment rights. Thanks to her leadership, Idaho has a “constitutional carry” law, making our state one of the most gun-friendly in the nation. Christy has also earned the respect of many colleagues and constituents. She’s garnered awards and recognition from freedom-loving organizations such as the American Conservative Union and Idaho Freedom Foundation.

Having proven herself as a principled, servant leader in the Idaho House, Christy is now running for a seat in the Idaho state senate. During these trying times, proven, competent leadership is more important now than ever. Please join me in supporting Christy Zito for Idaho state senate, legislative district 23.

Russ Fulcher

U.S. Congressman – Idaho

