Letter to editor: Enjoying Curious Mind column
I enjoyed Kimberly Willilams Brackett's article about China Mountain and China Creek. In our younger years we spent a lot of time on Brown's Bench and heard stories about it. Nice to hear some new ones. We always called the Toana Road the lower road on Brown's Bench. We didn't know it had a name and didn't know there was a China Mountain. I think we were close to it a few times. I read all your articles and this one went in my scrapbook. Keep up the good work. I'll be watching for the next one.

Peggy Williams

Twin Falls

