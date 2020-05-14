Letter to editor: Class of 2020, life is what you make it

Life is what we make it. Class of 2020, everything happens for a reason. Most of you guys were born during the period of 9/11. Now we have the virus that's affecting the whole world, not just you, but everyone at this moment. It's true that whenever we expect something good to happen but there's always that one thing that ruins the plan but it never changes the actual plan. Everything is falling apart. Your prom, senior trip,and even the graduation, all have been ruined. What did you do to deserve all this? But let's not forget those that face tsunamis, wars, floods, earthquakes and all we can think of. Do they stop living? They instead pick themselves up and move on. And that's what life’s made of. We accept what it presents in front of us and keep moving forward.You all have a great future. Your history is not your destiny. The best way you can succeed in life is to fail big. Sometimes you will claim that life is meaningless, especially when you are going through tough times, like the current situation. Quitting is never an option. Once you put one step ahead, keep moving forward because that will prove that you are progressing. When I look at most people, especially friends, they always complain about everything. Others are good depending at on teachers. They even claim that English is not their first language, which I understand. But remember, being a refugee is never easy, being stateless is not a pride, having no identity is never profound. Being uncertain of tomorrow is not a strength, but inside that refugee exists a human with family, passion, love and charity. In life we should always go beyond what's required and never fear to go outside the box.