Letter: The city of Rupert needs a fireworks ban

This letter is to the Rupert Mayor Michael Brown, City Administrator, Kelly Anthon, City Council Members, Todd McGhie, Craig Swensen, Tammy Jones and Joel Heward.

It is the 4th of July 2021 and our neighbors set off heavy fireworks into the sky. We heard pop, pop, and pop like a war zone.

Idaho State Governor Brad Little has forbidden fireworks during this season of excessive hot weather.

In Bellingham Washington where my sister lives, the city fine for fireworks like this is $2,000 plus jail time.

Kim Belliston and Luella Allen

Rupert

