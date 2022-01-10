Letter: Thanks to the Mini-Cassia Voice newspaper

Thank you for your public service of spreading the local news and happenings. I have read select stories from your newspaper since a a very young age and have enjoyed learning more about certain topics and reported activities. Your stories provide an almost bias free review of certain things around the area. This allows most everyone to read and get information without any serious complaints. Though I have uncovered the very select writing error, this paper is a very consistently helpful agenda. Again thank you for your hard work and wonderful reports.