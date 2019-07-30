The Rupert Elks and Rupert Rotary Club presented its second Annual Barley Bash on July 20, 2019. Over 30 different unique beer samples were offered. We would like to express our appreciation to the sponsors who helped make this event a success: DOT Foods, Packaging Corporation of America, Walton Inc., Moyle Mink and Tannery, AgRows, Whistling Pete Entertainment, Adams Petroleum, Tobico, Precision Powder, Southwind Farms, BKS Farms, WillTran, Magic Valley Produce, Dockter and Hardwicke and First Federal Bank. Food was provided by Elks and E Street Deli. Live music by The Eclectics rounded off a perfect day. We would also like to thank all who helped and all of those who attended our beer festival. Plans are in the making for our Third Annual Barley Bash. The Rupert Elks and Rupert Rotary donate to many charitable projects in our community throughout the year and our goals could not come to fruition without the support of those mentioned above.
Lori Johnson and Maureen Newton
Rupert Rotary Club
