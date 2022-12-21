Letter: Thanks for the donations to QUARTERS 4 SHOES 4 CHILDREN

Since 1996 you have donated your change to QUARTERS 4 SHOES 4 CHILDREN. Every single bit of money you donate is given to children in need to buy shoes.

Last year you helped buy shoes for about 250 children in the area.

Some families have a jar that they put their loose change in during the year and bring it as a donation. Many of you see our boxes around our two counties and put in your change. Some private citizens and some businesses send checks to P.O. Box 1263 in Burley, Idaho, 83318.

All these donations are greatly appreciated. There are absolutely no overhead expenses. Remember when you were a child and had a new pair of shoes and how happy you felt. There are many children wearing oversized hand-me-downs with poor soles and holes. They need a warm pair of shoes. Your donations are so helpful.

In sincere appreciation,

Linda Petersen, Burley