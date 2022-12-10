Letter: Thanks for lighting the lights again in 2022

The Casperson family would like to thank all the many individuals who made it possible for our dad's Christmas lights to be presented to the community in their new location at First Federal Park this year and for years to come.

Our dad, Max Casperson, was excited that this was in the works prior to his passing in April. He wanted the lights to continue to be viewed by the community and was glad that First Federal was working to accept the donation of the lights and continue the display for future years.

Thanks to First Federal for accepting the donation and for doing all the behind-the-scenes work and infrastructure to make this happen. We know it took many individuals and many hours to accomplish what was a wonderful "Let's Light the Lights!" event on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

Thanks to Lyle Signs for the impressive sign "Casperson Family Christmas." Thanks to Jay Dodds, Jason Meyerhoeffer, Mike Traveller, Jeff Jardine, Christopher Reid and Jamie Boyer for your efforts to make this a wonderful event. It is truly heart-warming to see our dad's lights up again this year! The new setting at First Federal Park, located in the Sunway Soccer Complex, will be easily accessible to the entire community!

We are grateful for the community of Twin Falls, businesses and individuals who helped to make this light display possible.

The Casperson Family: Saundra Robinson, Tammy Larson, Jan Yingst, Craig Casperson, Karol Messersmith, Lloyd Casperson, Chris Campbell, Clay Casperson

Twin Falls