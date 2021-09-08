 Skip to main content
Letter: Thank you to the sponsors of the Paul Palooza
Thank you to the sponsors of the 16th Annual Paul Palooza. Sponsors were Agri-Service, Butte Irrigation, Century Cinema, Chamber of Commerce, Christian Harper, Dot Foods, Overland Fitness (Jake Sanford), D.L. Evans Bank, Double Check, First Federal, Dustin McClellan, Bryan Jensen, Kam Gas, Hampton Inn, Fairfield Inn, City of Paul, Best Western, ASAP Repair, Magic Valley Tire, Connor's Cafe, Minidoka Co. Sheriff's Office, Franz Bakery, Kevin Harper, Helena, K and R Rental, Perkins, Kloepfer, Magic Valley Produce, Top Stitch Embroidery, Oasis in Paul, Minidoka K-9 Officers, Snake River Bowl, Snyder's, Taco Bandido, Conrad May, Barclay Truck Rebuilders, Valley Wide, Vicki's Country Garden, Paul Seed, Swensen's, Haun's Hardware, Summit Dental and Morey's.

Organizers of the 16th Annual Paul Palooza

