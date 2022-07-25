Letter: Someone has dropped the ball

I Heard that someone was buying up a lot of land just northeast of us in North Dakota. Just thinking about that land and wondering what all the fuss was. Then the shimmy came down and said that the land was being bought by China! Really? China? Didn't we call ourselves America? Don't we sell to Americans? Isn't there some rules somewhere in our law books that we do just sell to Americans, or at least people who are trying to become Americans! And this gets just a little more for us think about after what I just heard yesterday.

Is this suppose to be a secret? Well, the secret is out! Not only does it make your stomach feel funny, your head just doesn't seem to make out what the reason is going to be for a Chinese airport in our country. Think of our side of it, or maybe you should just start thinking of their side of it! an airport means travelers. They will want to cross the border from their land to ours. that calls for probably a guard entrance for them to pass through as they travel from "their land" to "OURS." Really people how could this have happened? someone has really dropped the ball and I think we should be doing something about It! Can you think of a worse nightmare?