Letter: Shouldn't President Biden be recalled?

"The power under the Constitution will always be in the people. Executed contrary to their interest, or not agreeable to their wishes, their servants can and undoubtedly will, be RECALLED!" That is the statement offered by President George Washington to the Constitutional Convention delegates.

Now, this day, more than ever, we have the right to be concerned about our present President, that takes off for a retreat and doesn't even compose for our anxiety, any message of assurance or apology!

Contrary to all the preparation for exit from Afghanistan, which was very boldly announced for all to see. It was to be executed in plenty of time for all of our people, equipment, documents, civilian help to be safely evacuated.

It has been noted that with our 20 years in this country and the current President being involved in government for at least 8-9 years now, that this announcement was badly timed or especially timely for the Taliban! How could this be with his government record...and all the knowledge of the men in uniform that could have told him the horrible possibilities!