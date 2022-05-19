Letter: Sheriff candidate thinks article was unfair

The newspaper should not publish a defamatory article on a candidate running for office without verifying facts, especially right before a primary or election. That behavior can sway the election and makes the paper appear to be supporting an incumbent over a challenger. In my case the articles published without the factual rebuttal proof documentation I provided resulted in lies being accepted instead of fairly reporting the truth. What the Paper needs is an investigative reporter who looks at provable facts instead of defamatory lies before publishing. The paper weighing in and swaying pubic opinion without researching for facts and proof reflects on the integrity of neutral reporting and assists liars and mudslingers. A letter to the editor would have been more appropriate instead of assisting mudslingers. I will be canceling my subscription due to the failure of the paper to verify facts and participating in character assassination.