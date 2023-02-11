LETTER: Rooting against Lava Ridge Feb 11, 2023 1 hr ago 0 STK Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save I installed solar panels (from a non-Chinese manufacturer) on my roof. I loathe and despise wind farms on land and sea. I fervently hope that Stop Lava Ridge is successful.H. L. PringleJerome 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Lava Ridge Twin Falls Energy Electricity Electrotechnics Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Man charged in Twin Falls with drug trafficking Cleaners said they found drugs in his room after he was arrested COME ON IN: LM Meats brings innovation, efficiency to butchering industry LM Meats is a new beef ranch that started up in the last few months and is ready to help take stress off of farmers who can’t find availabilit… Twin Falls County Most Wanted This week's Most Wanted from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office Burley grandmother sentenced for kidnapping Elizabeth Rose Crofts was charged in November 2021 after police issued an Amber Alert regarding the child. Death notices Death notices for Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.