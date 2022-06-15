 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Response to a longtime insurance company

Response to a longtime insurance company

Dear Longtime Insurance Company,

Really interesting to get your letter of explanation of your price increase!

I wonder how many government Senators and other entities had heard from you.

Seems we just stand here and are amazed at how much more we are paying individual companies that we are involved with. Surely you all have some interest in our government and have figured out WHY we should all be paying more for our contract with you! Surely you could all get together and say, “Mr. President, this is enough of your style (and whoever is behind him). We have bee doing fine since that last long War. You might even say “great” just like we have always done in our Modern World!”

If even gas prices could be “at the normal” we could make it work! Mr. Biden is weakening our Nation and we can see it and feel it! He wants us to BECOME Low like a former President has said! Please don’t just “give in” without talking to others like yourselves!

Please know that we have appreciated your company all these many years. Thanks again for your letter! I know we do live in troubling times—but if some of you companies stood together—you might make a difference!

Sue Child

Rupert

