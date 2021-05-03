Letter: President Biden reaches 100 days in office

So, the big "100" days is today! That is how many days President Biden has been in Office. Last night he spoke to the Congress. He was a little late arriving, but maybe he had to find his mask — all the congressmen and women wore masks, so it must still be important back there. and I must admit he must have the best speech writer in that part of the country. I felt that way about is Inaugural Speech also. It was so beautifully written on the Patriotic side, that it involved shedding a few tears for our wonderful country!

That was then, this is now! He started by saying that he was back with a little help from his friends — America was fully covered for the Covid vaccine and had enough for commitment to all the countries of the world! Our commission to save the Planet, every national plays by the same rules! America is the idea, all of us are equal! We will withdraw from Afghanistan and have opportunity for real progress in N. Korea.

We must close the loophole on guns! It will save lives! No reason to have a gun and 100 rounds of ammo! We will maintain high tech Border Control and supervise Immigration.