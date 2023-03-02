When I heard about Jena starting a pet food pantry, i knew I wanted to be a part of it. I told a friend, and then she told her many friends of our goal to fill our Four Paws van. Thank you to our amazing clients also. I am amazed at the generosity of so many people to help pet lovers in our community. Today we are so excited to deliver 1,207 pounds of food. Hopefully those in need will be able to keep their pets with them and not have to choose to surrender them when they can’t afford food.
Thank you to the following that helped fill the Four Paws van, Richard & Donna Fletcher, Joe and Monica Goldarez, Steve and Tami Hansen, Terri and Dan Shockey, James and Jayone Fitzhugh, Loretta Williams, Link One Potato Solutions, Burley, Johnny and Suzette Miller, Tommy’s Car Wash, Road Solutions, Bright Beginnings Counseling, Auto Concepts, James Fitzhugh, JoAnne Pearson, Jim and Gerry Bright, Mary Frances Adams, Tiffanie Huff, Fletcher Law Office, Kent Fletcher, Teresa Lowder, Linda Sheppard, Diane Schow, Four Paws Bed & Bath, Kierra Robinson, Anay Casillas and Kenedi Burton.
Cathy Kraus, Rupert