When I heard about Jena starting a pet food pantry, i knew I wanted to be a part of it. I told a friend, and then she told her many friends of our goal to fill our Four Paws van. Thank you to our amazing clients also. I am amazed at the generosity of so many people to help pet lovers in our community. Today we are so excited to deliver 1,207 pounds of food. Hopefully those in need will be able to keep their pets with them and not have to choose to surrender them when they can’t afford food.