Letter of thanks

A thank you from the Rotary Club of Twin Falls

The Rotary Club of Twin Falls would like to thank the 19 businesses that worked with Cloverleaf Creamery to create their own unique ice cream flavor for Rotary’s 11th Annual Ice Cream Funday Fundraiser.

A big thank you goes out to the volunteers and sponsors, Apollo Motor Inn, Dairy West, Gem State Paper & Supply, Middlekauf, Plant Therapy and Pedersen Whitehead & Hanby.

The winning ice cream flavor, Strawberry Field(s) Tripp, was created by Tripp Family Medicine and is Cloverleaf Creamery’s August flavor of the month. That flavor will only be available at Cloverleaf Creamery’s Buhl location.

Rotary grossed a little under $17,500 and the funds raised will go to Rotary’s Community Project of rebuilding the 1979 restrooms at Frontier Park.

Without the participation of the following businesses and Cloverleaf Creamery, Rotary would not have an event. Please show your appreciation by supporting the following businesses who participated in Rotary’s fundraiser. They are: Bluprint Home Loans, Claude Brown’s Carpet Cleaning & Restoration, Clark Oral & Facial Surgery, Family Health Services, Equity Northwest RE-Southern Idaho, Frontier Pediatric Partners, Giltner, Harris CPAs, J-U-B Engineers, Inc., Jack’s Tire & Oil, Magic Valley Foot & Ankle, Times-News, Moss Greenhouses, The Walker Center, Tripp Family Medicine, Twin Falls County Democrats, Twin Falls School District, Ward Orthodontics and ZXM Psychiatry.

Rotary would like to thank everyone who attended this year’s event! If anyone would like more information on Rotary’s Frontier Park Restroom Project or would like to donate to the project, please go to twinfallsrotary.org.

Thank you,

Jill Skeem

Rotary’s Ice Cream Funday Event chairperson