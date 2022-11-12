Letter of thanks

Thank you to Hollister community

Thank you to the Hollister Community and Donors for your support in keeping our school open.

Earlier this year, our beloved Hollister Elementary School was threatened with being shut down. Together, the community of Hollister stepped up to keep our school open. We couldn’t have done it without the community’s support, incredible kids, great parents, and a wonderful city council.

We hosted a parade to celebrate, and our city council decided this is a tradition that should live on for years to come as a way to remind our community and county of the importance of rural schools.

From farmers, ranchers, and cowboys, many people were born and raised in Hollister, and it helped them become the great people they are today. We have all really pulled together because Hollister Elementary is the heart of the city.

I want to extend a special thank you to Magic Valley Energy for donating $25,000 to recruit teachers and keep the school open.

Their donation to the booster club has given us resources to help these kids stay in their hometown school to stay close to their parents. We have a few kids with medical problems and they are able to be two minutes away from a parent being able to pick them up. I love that MVE was so helpful and giving. The community’s support is the backbone of why the school is open right now.

Thank you to everyone who participated in our parade and to the Filer School Board for stepping up and for the donors that gave time, money, and support to keeping Hollister open. We’re so grateful.

Robyn Grover

Hollister Mayor