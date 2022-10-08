Letter of thanks

The Hagerman Valley Chamber of Commerce put on its 23rd annual “Blast on the Grass” car show on September 17th. In addition to viewing the fabulous array of classic cars, we had planned to broadcast the Boise State game. We rented a big screen TV from Quales Electronics and all was going well until the wind came up. Long story short, we returned the damaged TV and expected to be met with recrimination and punitive penalties. To say that we were pleasantly surprised is an understatement. The Quales brothers, Steve and Bruce, were exceedingly gracious, understanding, and generous. Needless to say, we will be doing business with them in the future and referring everyone we know to them. Thank you Quales Electronics.