Letter of thanks

The Twin Falls Optimist Club is excited to thank the community for their support of youth activities in the Magic Valley. This year the Club was able to host its 11th annual Wings and Things Ultimate Tailgate Challenge. This fun-filled event featured samples of tailgate food, school spirit competitions, and tailgate games for attendees!

Proceeds from the event go directly to local schools and youth activities. The club distributed over $15,000 to teams and clubs who participated in the event. Recipients include Canyon Ridge High School Band, Cheerleaders, Color Guard, Cross Country, and Boosters(CRHS received a total of $4,512.50); Twin Falls High School Band, Cheerleaders, BPA, Speech and Debate, and Latinos in Action, ($3,600 total); South Hills Middle School Football and Family Consumer Science ($2,387.50 total); Robert Stuart Middle School Cheer ($1,262.50 total); College of Southern Idaho Culinary Arts and Hosteurs Club ($1,600 total); Twin Falls Optimist Youth House ($600); Snake River Lacross $500; and Kimberly High School ($100).

Canyon Ridge High School took home the School Spirit Award. CSI took home first place in three categories, Chili, Dessert, and Miscellaneous. Clif Bar won first place in BBQ and took home the People’s Choice Award. SHMS Football won first place in Wings.

This event would not be possible without the amazing participants and generous sponsors. The Optimist Club would like to extend a special thank you to the Title Sponsor Don Anderson Construction! Additional thanks go to Modern Woodmen of America; Rob Green; Scholes Dermatology; Doug Stokes State Farm; Dr. Robert Ward; First Federal; Idaho Central Credit Union; Burnt Lemon Grill; D.L. Evans Bank; Farmers Bank; Mahlke, Hunsaker & Company PLLC; The Window Welder; Title One; Dr. Joel Newton DDS; PSI; Mr. Gas; and Falls Brand.

Eva Craner

Buhl