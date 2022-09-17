 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter of thanks

Mailbox, letter, pen, write, stock

To the people the called 911 for my husband on Monday the 12th, thank you. I don't know your names. I know you drive a white pickup and sir and you served in Nam. Thank you. My husband got his first chopper ride. Thank you.

