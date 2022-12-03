Letter of thanks

American Legion Post 47 Turkey Carnival

The Filer American Legion Post 47 and Auxiliary Unit 47 would like to thank all those who attended our Turkey Carnival and helped make it a great success. The proceeds raised will help support our programs that assist Veterans and their families in the Filer area. We also want to thank all of those who brought by canned goods in support of Filer’s Operation Secret Santa.

A special thank you to the Filer Fire Station for letting us use their building, the staff of Tru Leap who helped with the setup, the staff of the Filer City Hall who helped coordinate the event, Jami Whited for the beautiful flyers, Falls Brand for providing the hot dogs, and M & W Market for getting us turkeys.

Thank you again for all the support. Look forward to seeing you back next year. May God richly bless you this Christmas season.

American Legion Post 47 & Auxiliary Unit 47