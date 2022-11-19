 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter of thanks

Thank you to the Rotary Club of Buhl

A huge thank you to the Rotary Club of Buhl, for the scrumptious turkey dinner with all the trimmings for we octogenarians, who live here. I was told it is a 68 year tradition. I can tell you it is a great tradition!

It was my first time in attendance, but not my last. From the officers of the club, to the servers, cooks, greeters and entertainment, (youngsters singing patriotic songs), I felt special and honored. If I had known I would be held that much in esteem, I would have turned 80 earlier! 

Many Thanks!!!

Sue Harr

Buhl

