Letter of thanks

It is amazing how fast things can change. A quick trip to the grocery store, a stumble and a fall can leave you moaning and groaning in pain, on the ground in the parking lot. Such was my experience last Tuesday.

I am very thankful, that six or eight people instantly came to the aid of a 77-year-old, white haired, man, offering genuine concern and compassion.

One young woman, a nurse, was quick to check me over, then two men got me to my feet. Others offered their phones, for me to call my wife. I managed to get myself home, cleaned up and my wife took me to the emergency room. There again, kind and concerned staff help me through the tests, X-rays, and scans to determine that I had a broken collarbone, some cracked ribs, and a slight concussion.

As I have reflected on this experience, it reinforced what I have always believed that the world is full of good and kind people. None of the people who came to my aid asked what religion I was or my political party or my race, they simply rushed to help someone down and hurting.

I have called Twin Falls my home for the last 35 years and have always believed that it was full of such good people. I believe our state and nation are also filled with good people like those who helped me. I tend to get a little sad listening to the news, which is filled with anger and animosity. If we could each see the other person as someone who needs our sympathy, compassion, concern, kindness, and help, just as I did, I believe that our individual “pursuit of happiness” would be much more pleasant.

Thank you to the great people who helped me. I am sad, that as grateful as I am to each of you, I would not be able to recognize any of you. Please know that more than helping me in a very painful time, you helped strengthen my faith that this world is filled with good, kind people.

RE Hansen

Twin Falls