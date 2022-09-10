Letter of thanks

The Board of Directors of the Children’s Museum of the Magic Valley would like to sincerely thank the Idaho British Car Club for choosing the Museum as their Local Charity of Choice during their Summer Tour and Car Show in City Park.

The Museum received all the proceeds from the raffle tickets in addition to a generous donation from the club.

We especially want to thank Dennis Sonius for bringing the Museum to the club’s attention, and for all his hard work in making the show a very successful and special event!

Donations to the CMMV are being used for start-up costs, including exhibit and building design, marketing materials and to continue the expansion of our outreach programs to local schools, organizations and community groups.

Many thanks again to the British Car Club for their generous support.

Judi Baxter

Board of Directors

CMMV