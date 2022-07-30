Letter of thanks

Magic Valley Folk Festival thanks Mini-Cassia for support

On behalf of the Magic Valley Folk Festival, I would like to thank the Mini-Cassia area for supporting this year’s festival. We had a wonderful experience with dancers and musicians from Estonia, France, Indonesia, Poland, Romania, and Hawaii. They danced and shared their cultures with us, and we learned so much from them.

To everyone who provided housing, transportation, and food for these amazing performers, I express my sincere gratitude. We wouldn’t have a festival without your willingness to open your homes and hearts to our international guests.

We are also thankful for our generous sponsors who made this event possible in our community. Without their gracious donations this year as well as in previous years, we would have been unable to enrich our community with this event each summer for the past 17 years.

Finally, I would like to thank everyone who served on our committee, worked as a Team Guide, or volunteered to help us in any way. It takes hours of service to produce a world-class event like this each year and we couldn’t do it without the support of the people in our communities.

We look forward to another wonderful festival next year!

Krista Gammon

Chairperson

Magic Valley Folk Festival