Letter of thanks

Pickleball Association thanks sponsors

The Pickleball Association of Twin Falls would like to thank all of the businesses and individuals who sponsored, donated and helped at its 4th Annual Twin Falls Father’s Day Pickleball Tournament to make it such a success! This year we had 144 participants from five different states come and play on the beautiful outdoor pickleball courts at Frontier Park. It raised $5,279.39 that will go towards amenities for the pickleball courts at the park.

We could not have done it without the community support we received. So, please show your appreciation for their help to raise money for the community by supporting their businesses. They are: Amado Mario Gauna; Bridge Street Coffee Truck; Buffalo Wild Wings; Center for Physical Rehabilitation; Chardonnay Assisted Living; Creative Cravings Food Truck; Elevation 486; Gem State Paper & Supply: Glanbia; Idaho Power; Jersey Mike’s; Jolt Therapy; Koto; Magic Valley Insurance; Mason’s Trophies; Milner’s Gate; Pacific Source; Pickleball Association of Twin Falls; Pickleball T & J; O’Dunken’s; Safari Hospitality; Paddletek; Selkirk; St. Luke’s Medical Center; The McMillen Group Powered by eXp Realty (Bob McMillen); Twin Falls Visitor Center; and Western Waste Services.

The Pickleball Association of Twin Falls would also like to thank all those who participated in this year’s tournament and hope to see you at next year’s tournament!

Thank you,

Jill Skeem

Father’s Day Pickleball Tournament Chairperson

