Letter of thanks to those who are supporting 2020 grads and those who keep the Magic Valley magic

True meaning of the expression “Magic Valley”

I have had the pleasure of serving in many different capacities in this remarkable place we call the Magic Valley for most of my adult life. During that time I have seen the amount of generosity that this community offers. Now, during some of the most difficult times that I think most if not all of us will see, you continue to inspire me. Regardless of the burden we are all experiencing, whether it be financial, mental, or physical, you find ways to help and support others. We are truly blessed by your kindness. It starts from the top; from those that are guiding our efforts. Today I would personally like to thank our Mayor and the entire Twin Falls City Council for showing us all the meaning of generosity. You have ALL put the Magic in the Valley we call home. I sincerely thank you!