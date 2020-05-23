Letter of thanks to those who are supporting 2020 grads and those who keep the Magic Valley magic

Thank you for supporting to Senior Sign project
I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who had a part in making the Senior Sign project such a great success.
Thank you to the Twin Falls School District Education Foundation, Stephanie Hudson, and the amazing board agreed to act as a conduit for the project. Lytle Signs and JJ McBride immediately stepped up and gave us a very generous in-kind contribution towards printing the signs. Dan Brizee was one of the first to call and say that he wanted to make a donation to the project. The following businesses and organizations soon heard about the project and were so gracious and generous with contributions.
Lytle Signs, Dan Brizee, D.L. Evans Bank, Natalie Delano-Vander Pol, Clear Lakes Products, Holesinsky Winery, Eric Smallwood, Josh Hazen, Optimist Club, Rotary Club of Twin Falls After Hours, Jody Tremblay, Richard Stivers, Kevin Bradshaw, Beams Flooring, American Real Estate & Appraisal, Keystone Construction, Wills, Inc., Noon Rotary Club, Gerald Martens, Gary Nelson, Nick Holtzmaster, James Wallace, Westmark Credit Union, G & G Insulation.
Additionally, I would like to thank the parents, staff, faculty and students for all of their help and making sure that the signs were delivered promptly and accurately. Finally, I would like to give a very warm and heartfelt thank you to our wonderful community. I wish to congratulate ALL of the 2020 Seniors and I wish them much happiness and success. You did it and you are 2020 Strong!
Lucy Wills
Twin Falls
True meaning of the expression “Magic Valley”
I have had the pleasure of serving in many different capacities in this remarkable place we call the Magic Valley for most of my adult life. During that time I have seen the amount of generosity that this community offers. Now, during some of the most difficult times that I think most if not all of us will see, you continue to inspire me. Regardless of the burden we are all experiencing, whether it be financial, mental, or physical, you find ways to help and support others. We are truly blessed by your kindness. It starts from the top; from those that are guiding our efforts. Today I would personally like to thank our Mayor and the entire Twin Falls City Council for showing us all the meaning of generosity. You have ALL put the Magic in the Valley we call home. I sincerely thank you!
Brent Evans
Twin Falls
Supporting Twin Falls 2020 grads
Once again the Twin Falls community demonstrated why we are a town full of civic pride, compassion and empathy. The support Twin Falls High School received for their Senior Celebration on May 18 was truly overwhelming. So many people worked extremely hard to honor our graduates. I would like to express my deepest gratitude to the Twin Falls Police Department, Twin Falls High School Parents, Twin Falls High School Staff, Magic Valley Mall, Twin Falls City Council, Lee Broadcasting, all the sponsors of the signs for our graduates, Lucy Wills for getting those out, Twin Falls School District Board of Trustees, Dr. Dickinson, Dr. Erickson, and all the business that honored our graduates on their reader boards. I most likely missed others but their contribution is ever so valuable. Our Seniors missed out on Prom, their Senior Trip, Yearbook signing, and Spring activities. The parade went a long way in bringing back enjoyment and excitement to their Senior year. Thank you Twin Falls community for your support.
Dan Vogt – Principal Twin Falls High School
