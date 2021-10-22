Letter: Mandy Baker announces candidacy for seat on Cassia school board

I am announcing my candidacy for trustee of Zone 4 in the Cassia County School District. I have been passionate about my children's education for the past 24 years, and as a mother with children in Cassia schools, I want to have a voice at the table of our district. I can offer a fresh, diverse perspective because of my wide use of educational styles and platforms.

We need people on the board who can discern the things that are eroding our children's education, and ensure that policies, curricula, and agendas in our schools provide the best opportunities, while maintaining the sanctity of the family and rights of the parents.

Parents are the primary stakeholders in their children's education, meaning they have the most vested interest and responsibility. Many teachers have said their greatest challenges in the classroom result from dysfunction in the homes. I want to help strengthen families while supporting teachers' efforts to utilize their strengths and talents in the classroom. I will listen to your concerns. We can seek to understand one another and unify on principles that lead to productive conversations and solutions.

I pledge to be a voice for families and work to keep our schools places of learning and growth, preparing our children for their future life-missions. I ask for your vote on November 2.

Many Baker

Burley

