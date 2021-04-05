Letter: Hoping lawmakers' time out worked

Hoping lawmakers’ time out worked

Felled by a hoax! The Idaho legislature has been sent home, many sick after falling ill due to Covid-19, a terrible illness that, according to many Idahoans, does not exist.

In fact, Rep. Heather Scott (R. Blanchard) declared at the beginning of the current legislation, “The pandemic is over.” Denying scientific fact, many refuse to follow proper precautions to stem the pandemic, insisting that the statistics stating the crushing numbers of infected or dead were just made up. Those are devastating words for the hundreds of thousands who are affected and grieving, their lives changed forever.

We hope that the “time out” will give the legislators cause to think rationally instead of blindly following Trumpian “logic.” We hope, also, that by beginning to recognize facts, they will also admit that no fraud in the 2020 election was ever proven, and that the “Big Lie” that President Biden stole the election was just that—a big lie.

Eleanore Burkhart

Twin Falls

