In June 2008, oil was $140 a barrel and gas was $4.10.

In October 2014, oil was $80 a barrel and gas was $3.07.

What’s different now?, Taxes. The politicians would have us believe that the oil companies are to blame. Upstream oil producers get paid by the barrel price. Gas prices are at over $4 per gallon at under $90 a barrel because the politicians slipped in extra taxes when the price was under $2 a gallon and nobody noticed.

These same politicians want you to be mad at the “greedy” oil companies. Yes, oil companies have deep pockets; it takes deep pockets to get an oil field or off-shore platform producing. Without oil and gas, we would not have fertilizers to help feed us and plastic to make everything from clothes to electric cars. Or the electricity to power them.

And before anyone starts to beat the wind power drum, can you guess what the wind turbine blades are made of?

Yes, good old plastic. (glass, carbon-fiber and plastic resin, to be exact). You can't make a wind turbine without oil.

Since we are dependent on foreign oil again, if OPEC gets the per barrel price above $100, we will miss the days of cheap $4 gas.

Ken Stokesberry

Filer