Letter: Focus on bigger problems than the pandemic

Having heard just about all we can possibly absorb about the Covid-19 and its continuing occupation in our world, something tells me that the plan is that we concentrate on this "problem" just to keep our minds off some bigger and more complex ones.

Seems like in the original pile of executive orders to be signed by our new President was something that really will make this heat and drought the least of our problems. One of the plans signed was to put into conservation 30% of our land. already the administration has 12%, probably counting National Parks and such. But the estimate in the long run would involve a chunk of land roughly the size of Nebraska every year for nine years! Consider this, "the plan would be infringing on the private property rights of our citizens and significantly harming our economies," states Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts recently. He also revealed that Nebraska is currently 97% private land. Trying to make the government happy would be devastating for their small town and rural communities.