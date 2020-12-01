Letter: Encourage good people to run for office, and vote for them

Watching the news last night, there was the scene of a group of people gathered on the street when a man with his jacket open and his Trump polo shirt showing, began to cross the street, when someone bumped him pretty hard causing him to fall on his stomach. Before he could get up, a man wearing boots put his foot on this man's head and rolled it into the pavement pretty hard. When they lifted up the victim he was bleeding profusely and in severe pain. This is not our America! We have had differences before and survived.

And we have heard worse, like if you worked for Pres. Trump, and will be looking for a job you will find it hard to find one! Threats like that show colors that are not American.

Because I wanted to support our President, I worried that I didn't see many signs declaring our choice. My son came up with all of our Country and State signs, but I think he realized that i was not content yet, so he went on the internet and found a beautiful sign with our flag and Trump's name about 10' long and he put it up on our corner and I was happy!!!

As time went on, I was content to see the trucks flying our flag and also a couple of hay balers came by with our flag flying beautifully behind them.

My spirit was really feeling good and confident for our President.