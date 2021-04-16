Letter: Don't give up the fight for our country

Having been somewhat involved with news reports since the seating of our new president, I have been wondering why there hasn't been some kind of reaction to his severe amendments. Knowing that the Republicans do not have the votes to overrule some of these injustices, why haven't they used the courts to bring down these heinous crimes that the President has perpetrated upon our Nation? The "time will tell" used by him about the extreme tragedy at our southern border, is becoming the graphic spectacle that the whole world is relishing as our coming downfall! and besides that, the unnecessary raising of taxes to bring to pass his personal desires of what our Nation should sacrifice to keep up with his friends, the Chinese!

Thank goodness, there is someone who has taken up the fight in our courts. He is the Senior Adviser to our former President, Stephen Miller. He is not an attorney, but an "agent" and is getting together lawyers that will take the fight to the courts.

We need to keep all of our rights given in our Constitution, like the second amendment. It is short but says it all and should remain as our beacon!