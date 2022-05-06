Letter: Current Cassia County assessor endorses chief deputy as replacement

As election day of May 17 2022 draws near, I want to publicly express my support for Martin Adams for Cassia County Assessor. During this campaign for the Cassia County Assessor position, several issues have surfaced regarding this office by other candidates that I would like to address.

DMV — The issue of short staffed and limited hours currently available: Due to covid and a new unproven computer system implemented by the ITD, delays have occurred and adjustments have needed to take place. For the past 3 budgeting period, Mart and myself have indicated the anticipated needs of having additional staff, the importance of these requests, to serve the taxpayers of Cassia County, only to have these requests be rejected by the County Commissioners. Thus, resulting in limiting hours and having inadequate staff available to provide efficient services to our patrons.

Access to the Assessor's Office — It has been indicated that my office is not accessible to the general public and available to answer questions from the public. We have a great staff and answer multiple calls daily providing information as requested and providing services that not only pertain to the Assessor's office, but directing them to other county offices as well. My office takes pride in the services we offer daily to the general public.

Assessor Position is a Full Time Position — Some people know and many people do not know, that several months ago I had a life changing health related event. I actually died in my office. If it were not for the life saving measures of Mart and other staff members, I would not be alive today. This being the case, it has altered my daily activity and that is why Mart, who is my Chief Deputy, has assumed some of the daily responsibilities that I have not been able to perform since that event. He has 15+ years of experience in appraisal work, working closely with the Idaho State Tax Commission to keep values in compliance, while being as conservative as possible. His experience is invaluable. This office has not suffered in any way due to Mart stepping up and assuming some of these rolls on a daily basis.

Budget — This office has never exceeded the annual approved budget, in the 12 years that I have been in office. That is due to the daily oversight provided by myself and Mart, in making certain that we are good stewards of the taxpayer's money.

I find it interesting that the negative talking points being brought up by the other candidates in this race are directed toward me. I am not running... Perhaps their talking points and information should have been gathered from sources other than disgruntled employees or other elected officials in the county that did not see eye to eye with me. Facts other than opinions are the best source of accurate information.

Martin Adams is the best truly qualified candidate to hold this position. He is a man of integrity, honesty, and commitment. He is a Idaho State Certified Appraiser of over 15 years, has conservative values and always wants the best for the people of Cassia County EXPERIENCE MATTERS! I wholeheartedly endorse Martin Adams for Cassia County Assessor.

Dwight Davis

Cassia County Assessor

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0