 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Can you spare some change for Quarters 4 Shoes?

  • 0

Dear editor,

For 25 years you have placed your change into our Quarters 4 Shoes 4 Kids boxes in area businesses. some of you have mailed check donations to P.O. Box 1263 in Burley. some families save their pocket change all year and bring it into A Child's World in Burley.

We sincerely appreciate your help. During the years shoe prices have risen and there are still children in need. there is a special joy in a child's face when they can put on a new, comfortable, dry pair of shoes.

If you can spare a little change this year, we would sincerely appreciate your help. There is NO overhead. Every bit of money goes to buy shoes for children.

Sincerely,

Linda Petersen, Burley

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man charged with Burley kidnapping, rape

Man charged with Burley kidnapping, rape

A man has been charged with kidnapping and rape after police say he took a 17-year-old girl from a Burley residence against her will, raped her and dropped her off 6 miles from town without shoes.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News