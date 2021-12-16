Letter: Can you spare some change for Quarters 4 Shoes?

Dear editor,

For 25 years you have placed your change into our Quarters 4 Shoes 4 Kids boxes in area businesses. some of you have mailed check donations to P.O. Box 1263 in Burley. some families save their pocket change all year and bring it into A Child's World in Burley.

We sincerely appreciate your help. During the years shoe prices have risen and there are still children in need. there is a special joy in a child's face when they can put on a new, comfortable, dry pair of shoes.

If you can spare a little change this year, we would sincerely appreciate your help. There is NO overhead. Every bit of money goes to buy shoes for children.

Sincerely,

Linda Petersen, Burley

