Letter: Animals deserve compassion and rescue

I am expressing my appreciation for your articles, 12-28 and 01-04 concerning animal welfare. All too often, we take our animal shelter for granted, and we often don't question the practices of the local slaughter houses that are located in our area. You have covered both concerns in adequate detail, and the citizens of Cassia and Minidoka Counties have been well enlightened.
My husband and I enjoy the companionship of our two "rescue cats" and wish ardently that all animals could be "rescued" and treated with compassion.
Thank you, Laurie, for your fine journalism.
Sarah Blasius
Burley