Letter: An answer to prayers

What has been going on today, rioting and burning down cities, looting and law not being enforced, abortion at any stage (murder), the hatred of anything not Woke, or being Cancelled, those kinds of things; most people believe that it may be Biblical. So do I, but not that of the Book of Revelation, just yet. I believe it to be the answer to millions of prayers; "Please God, expose these Liberals for what they actually are." That was pretty much my prayer.