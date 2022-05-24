Letter: An answer to prayers

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What has been going on today, rioting and burning down cities, looting and law not being enforced, abortion at any stage (murder), the hatred of anything not Woke, or being Cancelled, those kinds of things; most people believe that it may be Biblical. So do I, but not that of the Book of Revelation, just yet. I believe it to be the answer to millions of prayers; "Please God, expose these Liberals for what they actually are." That was pretty much my prayer.

Take a look at Second Thessalonians, in the King James versioned Bible, chapter 2, verses 11 and 12 and that area of the Book most likely explains it.

Yes, Prayers are being answered. Since you have the Book handy, read all of chapter 2 — it's a short chapter, but not boring!

Ed Goodrich

Malta

