Letter: Adams endorsed for Cassia County assessor's office

Cassia County Friends and Neighbors,

The 2022 primary election is quickly approaching. I am endorsing Martin Adams for Cassia County Assessor and I encourage you to do the same – let me explain why.

Martin is currently the Chief Deputy Assessor, serving under Dwight Davis who will retire later this year. With the recent retirement of Barney Greener, Martin is now the only certified appraiser working in the Cassia County office. Martin’s fifteen years of training and experience in this position make him the obvious choice for Cassia County Assessor. When I have a question regarding property assessment, home owner’s exemption, appraisal, or DMV, I want to speak with someone with knowledge and experience in the position. The office of assessor is a complicated and technical job that impacts all of us who are county land owners and tax payers. We need an assessor that has the knowledge and skill set to do the job and Martin Adams is the only candidate running qualified to fulfill the position.

As Cassia sheriff, before my retirement, I attended many County Commissioner meetings where Martin was representing the assessor’s office. I found him to be very knowledgeable; not only of the laws and regulations posed upon the assessor’s office but of the land in Cassia County. Being raised in Oakley and a longtime resident of Cassia County, he knows the lay of the land. When you talk with him about property in Elba, Almo, Malta, Oakley, Declo, Jackson, and Burley, he knows exactly where your referring and chances are he has personally been there.

I encourage you to do your research on the candidates running for office. Look closely at their qualifications for the position, education and related work experience. As a voter, these are the things that are most important to me. Please mark your calendar to vote on May 17th and join me in voting for Martin Adams for Cassia County Assessor.

Jay Heward

Burley

