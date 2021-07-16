Letter: A chance to say all of this out loud

On the news last night was the culmination of years of slavery and debauchery. Cubans on their street demanding "Freedom" and flying red, white and blue flags and probably praying for help!

Can we help if we feel the same as they do? Our government seems to be failing. We are not standing strong in foreign nations. Our message is soft to hostile governments. We have announced that we are pulling out of Afghanistan and they are still killing us as we move! Shouldn't there be a truce there somewhere?

We are paying "hackers" big money so we can use our equipment here. That seems like a big insult.

We get the message that "the Mexican Border" issue will be continued into next year, 2022! That one is our fault — our Presidency went to Texas and missed the border entry by some 800 miles. They should get no credit for going half-way!

Now we are told that all our children, even to our newborns will be given the Covid Shots!

In the news we have seen that this is probably another ruse from our Director! Our children did not get sick like the adults!