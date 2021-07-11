Less water, but still beautiful: Experts say using native and drought-tolerant plants in the garden can have a big impact

As water becomes more scarce in Idaho, it could be tempting to think it will be harder to grow things here, especially things like decorative gardens. But plant experts say that doesn’t have to be the case.

There are great drought-resistant plants that grow well here. And incorporating them into your yard may be easier and more beneficial than you think.

It doesn’t take completely replacing your landscaping with rocks to make an impact on the water supply.

Learn how you can use native and drought-tolerant plants in your yard and see how simple it can be to save water and still have a beautiful oasis in the desert.

