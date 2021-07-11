 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Less water, but still beautiful: Experts say using native and drought-tolerant plants in the garden can have a big impact
0 comments

Less water, but still beautiful: Experts say using native and drought-tolerant plants in the garden can have a big impact

  • 0
Gardens

LaMar Orton talks about the Desert Marigold on June 12, 2018, at the Orton Botanical Garden in Twin Falls. "Our whole emphasis here is to demonstrate drought tolerant plants," Orton said.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE

As water becomes more scarce in Idaho, it could be tempting to think it will be harder to grow things here, especially things like decorative gardens. But plant experts say that doesn’t have to be the case.

There are great drought-resistant plants that grow well here. And incorporating them into your yard may be easier and more beneficial than you think.

It doesn’t take completely replacing your landscaping with rocks to make an impact on the water supply.

Learn how you can use native and drought-tolerant plants in your yard and see how simple it can be to save water and still have a beautiful oasis in the desert.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News