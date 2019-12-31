Les Schwab

Magic Valley Les Schwab managers worked with the Twin Falls High School Student Council to donate complete meals to fifteen families in need this holiday season.

 COURTESY

The Magic Valley’s Les Schwab Tire Centers donated more than 600 hams to help feed families in need during the holiday season. Les Schwab employees also helped put together food baskets with the Mustard Seed and with the Twin Falls High School Student Council.

More than 200,000 Idahoans endure hunger every month.

“We’re committed to service in our stores and service in our communities, because when our communities succeed, it’s good for all of us,” the company said in a statement. “Les Schwab has always believed that if we can do something to help the community, to make the community stronger, we can’t hesitate to act.”

Les Schwab

From left, Kyle McCarty, Jenny Vega, Mike Young, Layne Rutschke, Beau Twiss, Stephanie Ramirez and Trent Walls deliver some of the 100 hams Les Schwab donated to the South Central Community Action Partnership in Burley.

 COURTESY
Les Schwab

Les Schwab employees delivered holiday hams to the Mustard Seed the week before Christmas.

 COURTESY

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments