The Magic Valley’s Les Schwab Tire Centers donated more than 600 hams to help feed families in need during the holiday season. Les Schwab employees also helped put together food baskets with the Mustard Seed and with the Twin Falls High School Student Council.
More than 200,000 Idahoans endure hunger every month.
“We’re committed to service in our stores and service in our communities, because when our communities succeed, it’s good for all of us,” the company said in a statement. “Les Schwab has always believed that if we can do something to help the community, to make the community stronger, we can’t hesitate to act.”
