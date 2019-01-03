The building scene in Twin Falls is cyclical, says LeRoy Harcourt, owner of Kanner Creek Custom Homes.
He’s seen the city run on a seven-year cycle of ups and downs in building. And while residential construction is booming right now, Harcourt figures it’ll last about another three to five years, then plateau.
“You can only build so fast to sustain the amount of people here,” he said.
Harcourt has owned Kanner Creek Custom Homes for 13 years, but he’s been framing houses since he was 13 years old. His company also builds apartments and light commercial buildings
“I think we’re still going to see a lot of commercial industry come in,” he said. “The homebuilding is still going to grow quite rapidly.”
He expects more big chain restaurants and retailers to come in with population growth by 2029, and the city will have to develop public transit.
“I hope we get some larger industry in here,” Harcourt said. “With the farms and the dairies that we have, we could sustain a lot more different manufacturers coming in.”
But holding back commercial is the lack of rentals for employees to live in. The city is starting to catch up on a low inventory of multifamily housing: New townhomes and fourplexes are being erected all over town.
The biggest struggle Harcourt foresees, however, is with starter homes. As costs escalate, Harcourt wonders, “In 10 years, what’s going to be the next starter home?”
A silver lining for Twin Falls’ future: the newly improved Main Avenue.
“I think downtown is going to blow up with the livability downtown,” Harcourt said.
While businesses are still trying to figure out how to put a price on upstairs apartments, he believes those will grow more popular over time.
“What we’ve done downtown as far as the community, it’s amazing,” Harcourt said. “And I think that was the forefront of what Twin is able to accomplish in the future.”
— Heather Kennison
