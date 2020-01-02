2020 Legislative session looms near

BOISE — Lawmakers will return to Boise this week to reconvene at the Legislature. The 2020 session kicks off Monday and runs through March. The first official event will be the State of the State Address from Gov. Brad Little.
Some of those representing the Magic Valley will have major influence over the way Idaho governs its citizens. They expect to cover many issues, including budgets, initiative requirements and state education spending. But some topics could be more controversial, such as gender confirmation surgery, climate change education and partisan district drawing.
With so much on the table, it is uncertain what the session holds. But, according to some politicians, it is expected to be eventful.
As Sen. Lee Heider, R-Twin Falls, put it at a recent town hall: “This session is shaping up to me to be a little bit contentious.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.