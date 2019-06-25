MONDAY’S GAMES

Mountain Home 5, Kimberly 2: Mountain Home scored all five runs in the fourth inning. Mckade Huft, Nate Bybee and Nick Bybee each had two hits for Kimberly.

Kimberly 21, Mountain Home 8: Dawson Cummins went (4-for-5) with three RBIs and two runs scored, Nate Bybee went (3-for-5) with four runs scored, and Keegan Fife went (3-for-5) with two RBIs and three runs scored for Kimberly. Blake Sigler had four RBIs.

Burley 8, Marsh Valley 4: Kody Condie went (4-for-4) with four RBIs and two doubles, and Andrew Ferrin homered twice for Burley.

Marsh Valley 10, Burley 0: Scott Ritchie and Payton Beck each had a hit for Burley.

