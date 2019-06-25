MONDAY’S GAMES
Mountain Home 5, Kimberly 2: Mountain Home scored all five runs in the fourth inning. Mckade Huft, Nate Bybee and Nick Bybee each had two hits for Kimberly.
Kimberly 21, Mountain Home 8: Dawson Cummins went (4-for-5) with three RBIs and two runs scored, Nate Bybee went (3-for-5) with four runs scored, and Keegan Fife went (3-for-5) with two RBIs and three runs scored for Kimberly. Blake Sigler had four RBIs.
Burley 8, Marsh Valley 4: Kody Condie went (4-for-4) with four RBIs and two doubles, and Andrew Ferrin homered twice for Burley.
Marsh Valley 10, Burley 0: Scott Ritchie and Payton Beck each had a hit for Burley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.