Lee Heider, Candidate for State Senate, District 24

I am running for the Senate seat in District 24. I am 73 years old. I was born and raised in Twin Falls, and except for my service time as an Air Force pilot, we have lived here and raised our six children and have 28 grandchildren right here in Twin Falls. I have served the citizens of Idaho in the state senate for the past 10 years and have been the chairman of health and welfare and I now chair the resources and environment committee. Prior to this, I served on the city council. I’m a retired real estate broker and served as president of the Twin Falls board or realtors. I also was the owner of Heider Hardwood Floor Service for many years.

I believe in strong family values with the home being a great teaching opportunity for us to make a difference in future generations. Knowing this, the education of our children is a high priority and a great necessity. I’m a life member of the NRA and fully support our second amendment rights “to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed”. I wrote the constitutional amendment ensuring the right of the citizens of Idaho to be able to hunt, fish and trap shall not be infringed upon. It was supported and voted on by the citizens of Idaho and is now part of our constitution. I believe these rights should be forever protected for the citizens of Idaho.

I’m asking for your vote because I have the integrity, knowledge and experience to represent the citizens of Twin Falls whose values I share. I will always have the citizens interest at heart as I vote on legislative issues. Thank you for your vote on Nov. 3 and, as always, I will do my best. I would appreciate your support.

